FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 22, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday 
Friday, December 22
ADO Den Haag 4 PEC Zwolle 0  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     17 14 1 2  47 20 43  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    17 12 2 3  51 16 38  
-------------------------
3  AZ Alkmaar        17 11 2 4  31 18 35  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        18 9  6 3  26 21 33  
5  Feyenoord         16 8  5 3  32 15 29  
6  Utrecht           16 8  4 4  26 25 28  
7  ADO Den Haag      18 8  2 8  25 28 26  
-------------------------
8  Vitesse Arnhem    16 6  6 4  29 20 24  
9  Heerenveen        17 6  5 6  24 27 23  
10 Heracles Almelo   17 6  4 7  25 34 22  
11 Excelsior         17 6  2 9  21 27 20  
12 VVV-Venlo         17 4  7 6  19 25 19  
13 Groningen         17 4  5 8  26 30 17  
14 Willem II Tilburg 17 4  4 9  26 37 16  
15 Twente Enschede   17 4  2 11 24 33 14  
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda         17 3  4 10 17 34 13  
17 Sparta Rotterdam  16 2  5 9  13 33 11  
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  17 3  2 12 16 35 11  
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, December 23
NAC Breda            v Utrecht           (1730)  
AZ Alkmaar           v Heerenveen        (1845)  
PSV Eindhoven        v Vitesse Arnhem    (1845)  
Excelsior            v Twente Enschede   (1945)  
Sunday, December 24  
Groningen            v Sparta Rotterdam  (1130)  
Ajax Amsterdam       v Willem II Tilburg (1330)  
VVV-Venlo            v Heracles Almelo   (1330)  
Feyenoord            v Roda JC Kerkrade  (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.