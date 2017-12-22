Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, December 22 ADO Den Haag 4 PEC Zwolle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 17 14 1 2 47 20 43 2 Ajax Amsterdam 17 12 2 3 51 16 38 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 17 11 2 4 31 18 35 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 18 9 6 3 26 21 33 5 Feyenoord 16 8 5 3 32 15 29 6 Utrecht 16 8 4 4 26 25 28 7 ADO Den Haag 18 8 2 8 25 28 26 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 16 6 6 4 29 20 24 9 Heerenveen 17 6 5 6 24 27 23 10 Heracles Almelo 17 6 4 7 25 34 22 11 Excelsior 17 6 2 9 21 27 20 12 VVV-Venlo 17 4 7 6 19 25 19 13 Groningen 17 4 5 8 26 30 17 14 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 4 9 26 37 16 15 Twente Enschede 17 4 2 11 24 33 14 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 17 3 4 10 17 34 13 17 Sparta Rotterdam 16 2 5 9 13 33 11 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 17 3 2 12 16 35 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 23 NAC Breda v Utrecht (1730) AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1845) PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem (1845) Excelsior v Twente Enschede (1945) Sunday, December 24 Groningen v Sparta Rotterdam (1130) Ajax Amsterdam v Willem II Tilburg (1330) VVV-Venlo v Heracles Almelo (1330) Feyenoord v Roda JC Kerkrade (1545)