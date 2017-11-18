FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
November 18, 2017 / 7:30 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
Twente Enschede   0 Heerenveen       4  
Feyenoord         1 VVV-Venlo        1  
NAC Breda         0 Ajax Amsterdam   8  
Willem II Tilburg 2 Sparta Rotterdam 2  
   Standings         P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     11 10 0 1 37 13 30  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    12 8  1 3 35 10 25  
-------------------------
3  PEC Zwolle        11 6  4 1 17 10 22  
-------------------------
4  AZ Alkmaar        11 7  1 3 19 15 22  
5  Vitesse Arnhem    11 5  4 2 22 12 19  
6  Feyenoord         12 5  4 3 21 14 19  
7  Heerenveen        12 5  3 4 18 20 18  
-------------------------
8  Excelsior         11 5  2 4 14 14 17  
9  Utrecht           11 5  2 4 17 21 17  
10 Heracles Almelo   11 4  3 4 17 18 15  
11 ADO Den Haag      11 4  2 5 11 15 14  
12 VVV-Venlo         12 3  5 4 13 17 14  
13 Sparta Rotterdam  12 2  5 5 10 19 11  
14 Willem II Tilburg 12 3  1 8 15 27 10  
15 Groningen         11 2  3 6 14 19 9   
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede   12 3  0 9 16 23 9   
17 NAC Breda         12 2  3 7 11 27 9   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  11 2  1 8 9  22 7   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, November 19  
ADO Den Haag         v Heracles Almelo (1130)  
Groningen            v Vitesse Arnhem  (1330)  
Utrecht              v Excelsior       (1330)  
PEC Zwolle           v PSV Eindhoven   (1330)  
Roda JC Kerkrade     v AZ Alkmaar      (1545)

