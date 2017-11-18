UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 18 Twente Enschede 0 Heerenveen 4 Feyenoord 1 VVV-Venlo 1 NAC Breda 0 Ajax Amsterdam 8 Willem II Tilburg 2 Sparta Rotterdam 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 11 10 0 1 37 13 30 2 Ajax Amsterdam 12 8 1 3 35 10 25 ------------------------- 3 PEC Zwolle 11 6 4 1 17 10 22 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 11 7 1 3 19 15 22 5 Vitesse Arnhem 11 5 4 2 22 12 19 6 Feyenoord 12 5 4 3 21 14 19 7 Heerenveen 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 ------------------------- 8 Excelsior 11 5 2 4 14 14 17 9 Utrecht 11 5 2 4 17 21 17 10 Heracles Almelo 11 4 3 4 17 18 15 11 ADO Den Haag 11 4 2 5 11 15 14 12 VVV-Venlo 12 3 5 4 13 17 14 13 Sparta Rotterdam 12 2 5 5 10 19 11 14 Willem II Tilburg 12 3 1 8 15 27 10 15 Groningen 11 2 3 6 14 19 9 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 12 3 0 9 16 23 9 17 NAC Breda 12 2 3 7 11 27 9 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 11 2 1 8 9 22 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 19 ADO Den Haag v Heracles Almelo (1130) Groningen v Vitesse Arnhem (1330) Utrecht v Excelsior (1330) PEC Zwolle v PSV Eindhoven (1330) Roda JC Kerkrade v AZ Alkmaar (1545)