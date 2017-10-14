UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Ajax Amsterdam 4 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Utrecht 3 Heerenveen 1 Feyenoord 0 PEC Zwolle 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 NAC Breda 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 7 6 0 1 21 6 18 2 Ajax Amsterdam 8 5 1 2 19 6 16 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 8 5 1 2 16 6 16 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 8 4 3 1 13 10 15 5 Vitesse Arnhem 7 4 2 1 15 7 14 6 Heerenveen 8 4 2 2 13 14 14 7 Utrecht 8 4 1 3 13 15 13 ------------------------- 8 VVV-Venlo 7 3 3 1 10 6 12 9 AZ Alkmaar 7 4 0 3 10 11 12 10 ADO Den Haag 7 3 1 3 6 9 10 11 Groningen 7 2 2 3 11 13 8 11 Heracles Almelo 7 2 2 3 11 13 8 13 Excelsior 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 14 NAC Breda 8 2 1 5 9 15 7 15 Twente Enschede 7 2 0 5 8 9 6 ------------------------- 16 Roda JC Kerkrade 8 2 0 6 8 17 6 17 Sparta Rotterdam 8 1 2 5 5 15 5 ------------------------- 18 Willem II Tilburg 7 1 0 6 6 18 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Heracles Almelo v Vitesse Arnhem (1030) Groningen v AZ Alkmaar (1230) VVV-Venlo v PSV Eindhoven (1230) Willem II Tilburg v Twente Enschede (1230) ADO Den Haag v Excelsior (1445)