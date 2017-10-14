FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Ajax Amsterdam   4 Sparta Rotterdam 0  
Utrecht          3 Heerenveen       1  
Feyenoord        0 PEC Zwolle       0  
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 NAC Breda        0  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     7 6 0 1 21 6  18  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    8 5 1 2 19 6  16  
-------------------------
3  Feyenoord         8 5 1 2 16 6  16  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        8 4 3 1 13 10 15  
5  Vitesse Arnhem    7 4 2 1 15 7  14  
6  Heerenveen        8 4 2 2 13 14 14  
7  Utrecht           8 4 1 3 13 15 13  
-------------------------
8  VVV-Venlo         7 3 3 1 10 6  12  
9  AZ Alkmaar        7 4 0 3 10 11 12  
10 ADO Den Haag      7 3 1 3 6  9  10  
11 Groningen         7 2 2 3 11 13 8   
11 Heracles Almelo   7 2 2 3 11 13 8   
13 Excelsior         7 2 1 4 7  11 7   
14 NAC Breda         8 2 1 5 9  15 7   
15 Twente Enschede   7 2 0 5 8  9  6   
-------------------------
16 Roda JC Kerkrade  8 2 0 6 8  17 6   
17 Sparta Rotterdam  8 1 2 5 5  15 5   
-------------------------
18 Willem II Tilburg 7 1 0 6 6  18 3   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, October 15   
Heracles Almelo      v Vitesse Arnhem  (1030)  
Groningen            v AZ Alkmaar      (1230)  
VVV-Venlo            v PSV Eindhoven   (1230)  
Willem II Tilburg    v Twente Enschede (1230)  
ADO Den Haag         v Excelsior       (1445)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
