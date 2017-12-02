UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 ADO Den Haag 0 Groningen 3 Twente Enschede 3 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Feyenoord 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0 Willem II Tilburg 3 Heracles Almelo 1 Friday, December 1 PEC Zwolle 1 Utrecht 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 13 12 0 1 40 14 36 2 Ajax Amsterdam 14 9 2 3 43 14 29 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 13 9 1 3 22 15 28 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 14 7 5 2 20 13 26 5 Feyenoord 14 7 4 3 24 14 25 6 Utrecht 14 7 3 4 24 24 24 7 Vitesse Arnhem 14 6 4 4 26 17 22 ------------------------- 8 Heerenveen 13 5 3 5 19 22 18 9 Heracles Almelo 14 5 3 6 21 26 18 10 Excelsior 13 5 2 6 16 19 17 11 ADO Den Haag 14 5 2 7 15 21 17 12 VVV-Venlo 13 3 6 4 16 20 15 13 Groningen 14 4 3 7 21 23 15 14 Willem II Tilburg 14 4 2 8 21 31 14 15 Sparta Rotterdam 13 2 5 6 11 22 11 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 14 3 1 10 19 28 10 17 NAC Breda 13 2 3 8 12 29 9 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 13 2 1 10 10 28 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 VVV-Venlo v AZ Alkmaar (1130) PSV Eindhoven v Sparta Rotterdam (1330) Roda JC Kerkrade v Heerenveen (1330) NAC Breda v Excelsior (1545)