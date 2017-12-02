FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
December 2, 2017 / 7:25 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
ADO Den Haag      0 Groningen       3  
Twente Enschede   3 Ajax Amsterdam  3  
Feyenoord         1 Vitesse Arnhem  0  
Willem II Tilburg 3 Heracles Almelo 1  
Friday, December 1
PEC Zwolle        1 Utrecht         1  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     13 12 0 1  40 14 36  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    14 9  2 3  43 14 29  
-------------------------
3  AZ Alkmaar        13 9  1 3  22 15 28  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        14 7  5 2  20 13 26  
5  Feyenoord         14 7  4 3  24 14 25  
6  Utrecht           14 7  3 4  24 24 24  
7  Vitesse Arnhem    14 6  4 4  26 17 22  
-------------------------
8  Heerenveen        13 5  3 5  19 22 18  
9  Heracles Almelo   14 5  3 6  21 26 18  
10 Excelsior         13 5  2 6  16 19 17  
11 ADO Den Haag      14 5  2 7  15 21 17  
12 VVV-Venlo         13 3  6 4  16 20 15  
13 Groningen         14 4  3 7  21 23 15  
14 Willem II Tilburg 14 4  2 8  21 31 14  
15 Sparta Rotterdam  13 2  5 6  11 22 11  
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede   14 3  1 10 19 28 10  
17 NAC Breda         13 2  3 8  12 29 9   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  13 2  1 10 10 28 7   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, December 3   
VVV-Venlo            v AZ Alkmaar       (1130)  
PSV Eindhoven        v Sparta Rotterdam (1330)  
Roda JC Kerkrade     v Heerenveen       (1330)  
NAC Breda            v Excelsior        (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
