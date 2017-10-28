FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Special Report
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
October 28, 2017 / 6:25 PM / in 14 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Heracles Almelo   3 VVV-Venlo      0  
PEC Zwolle        2 ADO Den Haag   0  
Roda JC Kerkrade  1 Feyenoord      1  
Willem II Tilburg 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3  
Friday, October 27
Twente Enschede   1 Excelsior      3  
   Standings         P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     9  8 0 1 29 8  24  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    10 7 1 2 26 8  22  
-------------------------
3  PEC Zwolle        10 6 3 1 17 10 21  
-------------------------
4  Vitesse Arnhem    9  5 3 1 20 8  18  
5  Feyenoord         10 5 2 3 18 11 17  
6  AZ Alkmaar        9  5 1 3 14 12 16  
7  Heerenveen        9  4 2 3 13 18 14  
-------------------------
8  Excelsior         10 4 2 4 13 14 14  
9  Utrecht           9  4 1 4 13 18 13  
10 ADO Den Haag      10 4 1 5 9  13 13  
11 Heracles Almelo   10 3 3 4 15 17 12  
12 VVV-Venlo         10 3 3 4 12 16 12  
13 Groningen         9  2 3 4 12 15 9   
14 Twente Enschede   10 3 0 7 13 15 9   
15 Willem II Tilburg 10 3 0 7 11 22 9   
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda         9  2 1 6 9  17 7   
17 Roda JC Kerkrade  10 2 1 7 9  21 7   
-------------------------
18 Sparta Rotterdam  9  1 3 5 6  16 6   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, October 29   
Vitesse Arnhem       v PSV Eindhoven (1130)  
Utrecht              v NAC Breda     (1330)  
Sparta Rotterdam     v Groningen     (1330)  
Heerenveen           v AZ Alkmaar    (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
