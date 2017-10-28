UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 28 Heracles Almelo 3 VVV-Venlo 0 PEC Zwolle 2 ADO Den Haag 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Feyenoord 1 Willem II Tilburg 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Friday, October 27 Twente Enschede 1 Excelsior 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 9 8 0 1 29 8 24 2 Ajax Amsterdam 10 7 1 2 26 8 22 ------------------------- 3 PEC Zwolle 10 6 3 1 17 10 21 ------------------------- 4 Vitesse Arnhem 9 5 3 1 20 8 18 5 Feyenoord 10 5 2 3 18 11 17 6 AZ Alkmaar 9 5 1 3 14 12 16 7 Heerenveen 9 4 2 3 13 18 14 ------------------------- 8 Excelsior 10 4 2 4 13 14 14 9 Utrecht 9 4 1 4 13 18 13 10 ADO Den Haag 10 4 1 5 9 13 13 11 Heracles Almelo 10 3 3 4 15 17 12 12 VVV-Venlo 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 13 Groningen 9 2 3 4 12 15 9 14 Twente Enschede 10 3 0 7 13 15 9 15 Willem II Tilburg 10 3 0 7 11 22 9 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 9 2 1 6 9 17 7 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 10 2 1 7 9 21 7 ------------------------- 18 Sparta Rotterdam 9 1 3 5 6 16 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 29 Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven (1130) Utrecht v NAC Breda (1330) Sparta Rotterdam v Groningen (1330) Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar (1545)