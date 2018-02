Feb 2 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the KNVB Beker on Thursday (start times are CET) Quarter-finals ------------------------------------ Willem II (1) 7 Roda JC (1) 6 .... full-time: 2-2 extra-time: 2-2 penalties: 5-4 Willem II win 7-6 on penalties Willem II (1) 7 Roda JC (1) 6 .... full-time: 2-2 extra-time: 2-2 penalties: 5-4 Willem II win 7-6 on penalties