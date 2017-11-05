UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 ADO Den Haag 2 Feyenoord 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Utrecht 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 Twente Enschede 3 Vitesse Arnhem 0 PEC Zwolle 0 Saturday, November 4 AZ Alkmaar 3 Willem II Tilburg 2 Excelsior 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Heracles Almelo 2 Groningen 1 VVV-Venlo 0 NAC Breda 0 Friday, November 3 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Heerenveen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 11 10 0 1 37 13 30 2 Ajax Amsterdam 11 7 1 3 27 10 22 ------------------------- 3 PEC Zwolle 11 6 4 1 17 10 22 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 11 7 1 3 19 15 22 5 Vitesse Arnhem 11 5 4 2 22 12 19 6 Feyenoord 11 5 3 3 20 13 18 7 Excelsior 11 5 2 4 14 14 17 ------------------------- 8 Utrecht 11 5 2 4 17 21 17 9 Heracles Almelo 11 4 3 4 17 18 15 10 Heerenveen 11 4 3 4 14 20 15 11 ADO Den Haag 11 4 2 5 11 15 14 12 VVV-Venlo 11 3 4 4 12 16 13 13 Sparta Rotterdam 11 2 4 5 8 17 10 14 Twente Enschede 11 3 0 8 16 19 9 15 Groningen 11 2 3 6 14 19 9 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 11 2 3 6 11 19 9 17 Willem II Tilburg 11 3 0 8 13 25 9 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 11 2 1 8 9 22 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation