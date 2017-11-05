FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2017 / 1:24 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5
ADO Den Haag     2 Feyenoord         2  
Ajax Amsterdam   1 Utrecht           2  
PSV Eindhoven    4 Twente Enschede   3  
Vitesse Arnhem   0 PEC Zwolle        0  
Saturday, November 4
AZ Alkmaar       3 Willem II Tilburg 2  
Excelsior        1 Roda JC Kerkrade  0  
Heracles Almelo  2 Groningen         1  
VVV-Venlo        0 NAC Breda         0  
Friday, November 3
Sparta Rotterdam 0 Heerenveen        0  
   Standings         P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     11 10 0 1 37 13 30  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    11 7  1 3 27 10 22  
-------------------------
3  PEC Zwolle        11 6  4 1 17 10 22  
-------------------------
4  AZ Alkmaar        11 7  1 3 19 15 22  
5  Vitesse Arnhem    11 5  4 2 22 12 19  
6  Feyenoord         11 5  3 3 20 13 18  
7  Excelsior         11 5  2 4 14 14 17  
-------------------------
8  Utrecht           11 5  2 4 17 21 17  
9  Heracles Almelo   11 4  3 4 17 18 15  
10 Heerenveen        11 4  3 4 14 20 15  
11 ADO Den Haag      11 4  2 5 11 15 14  
12 VVV-Venlo         11 3  4 4 12 16 13  
13 Sparta Rotterdam  11 2  4 5 8  17 10  
14 Twente Enschede   11 3  0 8 16 19 9   
15 Groningen         11 2  3 6 14 19 9   
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda         11 2  3 6 11 19 9   
17 Willem II Tilburg 11 3  0 8 13 25 9   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  11 2  1 8 9  22 7   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation

