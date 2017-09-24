UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Vitesse Arnhem 2 AZ Alkmaar 0 Excelsior 2 Groningen 1 Twente Enschede 0 Utrecht 1 PSV Eindhoven 7 VVV-Venlo 1 PEC Zwolle 1 Saturday, September 23 ADO Den Haag 1 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Feyenoord 0 NAC Breda 2 Heracles Almelo 2 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Willem II Tilburg 1 Heerenveen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 6 5 0 1 17 6 15 2 Heerenveen 6 4 2 0 12 7 14 ------------------------- 3 Vitesse Arnhem 6 4 1 1 14 6 13 ------------------------- 4 Feyenoord 6 4 0 2 12 6 12 5 AZ Alkmaar 6 4 0 2 10 7 12 6 PEC Zwolle 6 3 2 1 10 8 11 7 Ajax Amsterdam 6 3 1 2 11 6 10 ------------------------- 8 VVV-Venlo 6 2 3 1 8 6 9 9 Utrecht 6 3 0 3 9 13 9 10 Heracles Almelo 6 2 2 2 10 11 8 11 Groningen 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 12 Excelsior 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 13 NAC Breda 6 2 1 3 9 13 7 14 ADO Den Haag 6 2 1 3 5 9 7 15 Sparta Rotterdam 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 6 1 0 5 6 8 3 17 Willem II Tilburg 6 1 0 5 6 14 3 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 6 0 0 6 5 16 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation