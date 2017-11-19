FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
November 19, 2017 / 1:22 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 19
ADO Den Haag      4 Heracles Almelo  1  
Groningen         4 Vitesse Arnhem   2  
Utrecht           3 Excelsior        1  
PEC Zwolle        0 PSV Eindhoven    1  
Roda JC Kerkrade  0 AZ Alkmaar       1  
Saturday, November 18
Twente Enschede   0 Heerenveen       4  
Feyenoord         1 VVV-Venlo        1  
NAC Breda         0 Ajax Amsterdam   8  
Willem II Tilburg 2 Sparta Rotterdam 2  
   Standings         P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     12 11 0 1 38 13 33  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    12 8  1 3 35 10 25  
-------------------------
3  AZ Alkmaar        12 8  1 3 20 15 25  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        12 6  4 2 17 11 22  
5  Utrecht           12 6  2 4 20 22 20  
6  Vitesse Arnhem    12 5  4 3 24 16 19  
7  Feyenoord         12 5  4 3 21 14 19  
-------------------------
8  Heerenveen        12 5  3 4 18 20 18  
9  ADO Den Haag      12 5  2 5 15 16 17  
10 Excelsior         12 5  2 5 15 17 17  
11 Heracles Almelo   12 4  3 5 18 22 15  
12 VVV-Venlo         12 3  5 4 13 17 14  
13 Groningen         12 3  3 6 18 21 12  
14 Sparta Rotterdam  12 2  5 5 10 19 11  
15 Willem II Tilburg 12 3  1 8 15 27 10  
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede   12 3  0 9 16 23 9   
17 NAC Breda         12 2  3 7 11 27 9   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  12 2  1 9 9  23 7   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation

