UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 19 ADO Den Haag 4 Heracles Almelo 1 Groningen 4 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Utrecht 3 Excelsior 1 PEC Zwolle 0 PSV Eindhoven 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 AZ Alkmaar 1 Saturday, November 18 Twente Enschede 0 Heerenveen 4 Feyenoord 1 VVV-Venlo 1 NAC Breda 0 Ajax Amsterdam 8 Willem II Tilburg 2 Sparta Rotterdam 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 12 11 0 1 38 13 33 2 Ajax Amsterdam 12 8 1 3 35 10 25 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 12 8 1 3 20 15 25 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 12 6 4 2 17 11 22 5 Utrecht 12 6 2 4 20 22 20 6 Vitesse Arnhem 12 5 4 3 24 16 19 7 Feyenoord 12 5 4 3 21 14 19 ------------------------- 8 Heerenveen 12 5 3 4 18 20 18 9 ADO Den Haag 12 5 2 5 15 16 17 10 Excelsior 12 5 2 5 15 17 17 11 Heracles Almelo 12 4 3 5 18 22 15 12 VVV-Venlo 12 3 5 4 13 17 14 13 Groningen 12 3 3 6 18 21 12 14 Sparta Rotterdam 12 2 5 5 10 19 11 15 Willem II Tilburg 12 3 1 8 15 27 10 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 12 3 0 9 16 23 9 17 NAC Breda 12 2 3 7 11 27 9 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 12 2 1 9 9 23 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation