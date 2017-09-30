FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
September 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Excelsior       0 VVV-Venlo         2  
NAC Breda       0 ADO Den Haag      1  
PEC Zwolle      3 Groningen         2  
PSV Eindhoven   4 Willem II Tilburg 0  
Friday, September 29
Twente Enschede 2 Heracles Almelo   1  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     7 6 0 1 21 6  18  
2  Heerenveen        6 4 2 0 12 7  14  
-------------------------
3  PEC Zwolle        7 4 2 1 13 10 14  
-------------------------
4  Vitesse Arnhem    6 4 1 1 14 6  13  
5  Feyenoord         6 4 0 2 12 6  12  
6  AZ Alkmaar        6 4 0 2 10 7  12  
7  VVV-Venlo         7 3 3 1 10 6  12  
-------------------------
8  Ajax Amsterdam    6 3 1 2 11 6  10  
9  ADO Den Haag      7 3 1 3 6  9  10  
10 Utrecht           6 3 0 3 9  13 9   
11 Groningen         7 2 2 3 11 13 8   
11 Heracles Almelo   7 2 2 3 11 13 8   
13 Excelsior         7 2 1 4 7  11 7   
14 NAC Breda         7 2 1 4 9  14 7   
15 Twente Enschede   7 2 0 5 8  9  6   
-------------------------
16 Sparta Rotterdam  6 1 2 3 4  9  5   
17 Willem II Tilburg 7 1 0 6 6  18 3   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  6 0 0 6 5  16 0   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 1    
AZ Alkmaar           v Feyenoord        (1030)  
Heerenveen           v Ajax Amsterdam   (1230)  
Vitesse Arnhem       v Utrecht          (1230)  
Sparta Rotterdam     v Roda JC Kerkrade (1445)

0 : 0
