UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Excelsior 0 VVV-Venlo 2 NAC Breda 0 ADO Den Haag 1 PEC Zwolle 3 Groningen 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 Willem II Tilburg 0 Friday, September 29 Twente Enschede 2 Heracles Almelo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 7 6 0 1 21 6 18 2 Heerenveen 6 4 2 0 12 7 14 ------------------------- 3 PEC Zwolle 7 4 2 1 13 10 14 ------------------------- 4 Vitesse Arnhem 6 4 1 1 14 6 13 5 Feyenoord 6 4 0 2 12 6 12 6 AZ Alkmaar 6 4 0 2 10 7 12 7 VVV-Venlo 7 3 3 1 10 6 12 ------------------------- 8 Ajax Amsterdam 6 3 1 2 11 6 10 9 ADO Den Haag 7 3 1 3 6 9 10 10 Utrecht 6 3 0 3 9 13 9 11 Groningen 7 2 2 3 11 13 8 11 Heracles Almelo 7 2 2 3 11 13 8 13 Excelsior 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 14 NAC Breda 7 2 1 4 9 14 7 15 Twente Enschede 7 2 0 5 8 9 6 ------------------------- 16 Sparta Rotterdam 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 17 Willem II Tilburg 7 1 0 6 6 18 3 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 6 0 0 6 5 16 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord (1030) Heerenveen v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) Vitesse Arnhem v Utrecht (1230) Sparta Rotterdam v Roda JC Kerkrade (1445)