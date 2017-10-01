UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 AZ Alkmaar 0 Feyenoord 4 Heerenveen 0 Ajax Amsterdam 4 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Utrecht 1 Saturday, September 30 Excelsior 0 VVV-Venlo 2 NAC Breda 0 ADO Den Haag 1 PEC Zwolle 3 Groningen 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 Willem II Tilburg 0 Friday, September 29 Twente Enschede 2 Heracles Almelo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 7 6 0 1 21 6 18 2 Feyenoord 7 5 0 2 16 6 15 ------------------------- 3 Vitesse Arnhem 7 4 2 1 15 7 14 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 7 4 2 1 13 10 14 5 Heerenveen 7 4 2 1 12 11 14 6 Ajax Amsterdam 7 4 1 2 15 6 13 7 VVV-Venlo 7 3 3 1 10 6 12 ------------------------- 8 AZ Alkmaar 7 4 0 3 10 11 12 9 ADO Den Haag 7 3 1 3 6 9 10 10 Utrecht 7 3 1 3 10 14 10 11 Groningen 7 2 2 3 11 13 8 11 Heracles Almelo 7 2 2 3 11 13 8 13 Excelsior 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 14 NAC Breda 7 2 1 4 9 14 7 15 Twente Enschede 7 2 0 5 8 9 6 ------------------------- 16 Sparta Rotterdam 7 1 2 4 5 11 5 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 7 1 0 6 7 17 3 ------------------------- 18 Willem II Tilburg 7 1 0 6 6 18 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation