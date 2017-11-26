UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Ajax Amsterdam 5 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Excelsior 1 PSV Eindhoven 2 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Utrecht 3 Vitesse Arnhem 2 ADO Den Haag 0 Saturday, November 25 Groningen 0 Feyenoord 2 Heracles Almelo 2 NAC Breda 1 Heerenveen 1 PEC Zwolle 2 VVV-Venlo 3 Willem II Tilburg 3 Friday, November 24 AZ Alkmaar 2 Twente Enschede 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 13 12 0 1 40 14 36 2 Ajax Amsterdam 13 9 1 3 40 11 28 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 13 9 1 3 22 15 28 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 13 7 4 2 19 12 25 5 Utrecht 13 7 2 4 23 23 23 6 Vitesse Arnhem 13 6 4 3 26 16 22 7 Feyenoord 13 6 4 3 23 14 22 ------------------------- 8 Heracles Almelo 13 5 3 5 20 23 18 9 Heerenveen 13 5 3 5 19 22 18 10 Excelsior 13 5 2 6 16 19 17 11 ADO Den Haag 13 5 2 6 15 18 17 12 VVV-Venlo 13 3 6 4 16 20 15 13 Groningen 13 3 3 7 18 23 12 14 Sparta Rotterdam 13 2 5 6 11 22 11 15 Willem II Tilburg 13 3 2 8 18 30 11 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 13 3 0 10 16 25 9 17 NAC Breda 13 2 3 8 12 29 9 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 13 2 1 10 10 28 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation