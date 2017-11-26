FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 1:20 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Ajax Amsterdam   5 Roda JC Kerkrade  1  
Excelsior        1 PSV Eindhoven     2  
Sparta Rotterdam 1 Utrecht           3  
Vitesse Arnhem   2 ADO Den Haag      0  
Saturday, November 25
Groningen        0 Feyenoord         2  
Heracles Almelo  2 NAC Breda         1  
Heerenveen       1 PEC Zwolle        2  
VVV-Venlo        3 Willem II Tilburg 3  
Friday, November 24
AZ Alkmaar       2 Twente Enschede   0  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     13 12 0 1  40 14 36  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    13 9  1 3  40 11 28  
-------------------------
3  AZ Alkmaar        13 9  1 3  22 15 28  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        13 7  4 2  19 12 25  
5  Utrecht           13 7  2 4  23 23 23  
6  Vitesse Arnhem    13 6  4 3  26 16 22  
7  Feyenoord         13 6  4 3  23 14 22  
-------------------------
8  Heracles Almelo   13 5  3 5  20 23 18  
9  Heerenveen        13 5  3 5  19 22 18  
10 Excelsior         13 5  2 6  16 19 17  
11 ADO Den Haag      13 5  2 6  15 18 17  
12 VVV-Venlo         13 3  6 4  16 20 15  
13 Groningen         13 3  3 7  18 23 12  
14 Sparta Rotterdam  13 2  5 6  11 22 11  
15 Willem II Tilburg 13 3  2 8  18 30 11  
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede   13 3  0 10 16 25 9   
17 NAC Breda         13 2  3 8  12 29 9   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  13 2  1 10 10 28 7   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
