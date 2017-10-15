FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
ADO Den Haag      1 Excelsior        2  
Groningen         1 AZ Alkmaar       1  
Heracles Almelo   1 Vitesse Arnhem   1  
VVV-Venlo         2 PSV Eindhoven    5  
Willem II Tilburg 3 Twente Enschede  1  
Saturday, October 14
Ajax Amsterdam    4 Sparta Rotterdam 0  
Utrecht           3 Heerenveen       1  
Feyenoord         0 PEC Zwolle       0  
Roda JC Kerkrade  1 NAC Breda        0  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     8 7 0 1 26 8  21  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    8 5 1 2 19 6  16  
-------------------------
3  Feyenoord         8 5 1 2 16 6  16  
-------------------------
4  Vitesse Arnhem    8 4 3 1 16 8  15  
5  PEC Zwolle        8 4 3 1 13 10 15  
6  Heerenveen        8 4 2 2 13 14 14  
7  AZ Alkmaar        8 4 1 3 11 12 13  
-------------------------
8  Utrecht           8 4 1 3 13 15 13  
9  VVV-Venlo         8 3 3 2 12 11 12  
10 Excelsior         8 3 1 4 9  12 10  
11 ADO Den Haag      8 3 1 4 7  11 10  
12 Groningen         8 2 3 3 12 14 9   
12 Heracles Almelo   8 2 3 3 12 14 9   
14 NAC Breda         8 2 1 5 9  15 7   
15 Twente Enschede   8 2 0 6 9  12 6   
-------------------------
16 Roda JC Kerkrade  8 2 0 6 8  17 6   
17 Willem II Tilburg 8 2 0 6 9  19 6   
-------------------------
18 Sparta Rotterdam  8 1 2 5 5  15 5   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation

