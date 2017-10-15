UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 ADO Den Haag 1 Excelsior 2 Groningen 1 AZ Alkmaar 1 Heracles Almelo 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 VVV-Venlo 2 PSV Eindhoven 5 Willem II Tilburg 3 Twente Enschede 1 Saturday, October 14 Ajax Amsterdam 4 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Utrecht 3 Heerenveen 1 Feyenoord 0 PEC Zwolle 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 NAC Breda 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 8 7 0 1 26 8 21 2 Ajax Amsterdam 8 5 1 2 19 6 16 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 8 5 1 2 16 6 16 ------------------------- 4 Vitesse Arnhem 8 4 3 1 16 8 15 5 PEC Zwolle 8 4 3 1 13 10 15 6 Heerenveen 8 4 2 2 13 14 14 7 AZ Alkmaar 8 4 1 3 11 12 13 ------------------------- 8 Utrecht 8 4 1 3 13 15 13 9 VVV-Venlo 8 3 3 2 12 11 12 10 Excelsior 8 3 1 4 9 12 10 11 ADO Den Haag 8 3 1 4 7 11 10 12 Groningen 8 2 3 3 12 14 9 12 Heracles Almelo 8 2 3 3 12 14 9 14 NAC Breda 8 2 1 5 9 15 7 15 Twente Enschede 8 2 0 6 9 12 6 ------------------------- 16 Roda JC Kerkrade 8 2 0 6 8 17 6 17 Willem II Tilburg 8 2 0 6 9 19 6 ------------------------- 18 Sparta Rotterdam 8 1 2 5 5 15 5 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation