UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 NAC Breda 3 Excelsior 1 PSV Eindhoven 1 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Heerenveen 1 VVV-Venlo 0 AZ Alkmaar 2 Saturday, December 2 ADO Den Haag 0 Groningen 3 Twente Enschede 3 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Feyenoord 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0 Willem II Tilburg 3 Heracles Almelo 1 Friday, December 1 PEC Zwolle 1 Utrecht 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 14 13 0 1 41 14 39 2 AZ Alkmaar 14 10 1 3 24 15 31 ------------------------- 3 Ajax Amsterdam 14 9 2 3 43 14 29 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 14 7 5 2 20 13 26 5 Feyenoord 14 7 4 3 24 14 25 6 Utrecht 14 7 3 4 24 24 24 7 Vitesse Arnhem 14 6 4 4 26 17 22 ------------------------- 8 Heerenveen 14 5 3 6 20 24 18 9 Heracles Almelo 14 5 3 6 21 26 18 10 Excelsior 14 5 2 7 17 22 17 11 ADO Den Haag 14 5 2 7 15 21 17 12 Groningen 14 4 3 7 21 23 15 13 VVV-Venlo 14 3 6 5 16 22 15 14 Willem II Tilburg 14 4 2 8 21 31 14 15 NAC Breda 14 3 3 8 15 30 12 ------------------------- 16 Sparta Rotterdam 14 2 5 7 11 23 11 17 Twente Enschede 14 3 1 10 19 28 10 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 14 3 1 10 12 29 10 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation