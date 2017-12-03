FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
December 3, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3
NAC Breda         3 Excelsior        1  
PSV Eindhoven     1 Sparta Rotterdam 0  
Roda JC Kerkrade  2 Heerenveen       1  
VVV-Venlo         0 AZ Alkmaar       2  
Saturday, December 2
ADO Den Haag      0 Groningen        3  
Twente Enschede   3 Ajax Amsterdam   3  
Feyenoord         1 Vitesse Arnhem   0  
Willem II Tilburg 3 Heracles Almelo  1  
Friday, December 1
PEC Zwolle        1 Utrecht          1  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     14 13 0 1  41 14 39  
2  AZ Alkmaar        14 10 1 3  24 15 31  
-------------------------
3  Ajax Amsterdam    14 9  2 3  43 14 29  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        14 7  5 2  20 13 26  
5  Feyenoord         14 7  4 3  24 14 25  
6  Utrecht           14 7  3 4  24 24 24  
7  Vitesse Arnhem    14 6  4 4  26 17 22  
-------------------------
8  Heerenveen        14 5  3 6  20 24 18  
9  Heracles Almelo   14 5  3 6  21 26 18  
10 Excelsior         14 5  2 7  17 22 17  
11 ADO Den Haag      14 5  2 7  15 21 17  
12 Groningen         14 4  3 7  21 23 15  
13 VVV-Venlo         14 3  6 5  16 22 15  
14 Willem II Tilburg 14 4  2 8  21 31 14  
15 NAC Breda         14 3  3 8  15 30 12  
-------------------------
16 Sparta Rotterdam  14 2  5 7  11 23 11  
17 Twente Enschede   14 3  1 10 19 28 10  
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  14 3  1 10 12 29 10  
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation

