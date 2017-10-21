UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Excelsior 1 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Twente Enschede 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 NAC Breda 0 PEC Zwolle 2 VVV-Venlo 0 ADO Den Haag 2 Friday, October 20 Groningen 0 Willem II Tilburg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 8 7 0 1 26 8 21 2 PEC Zwolle 9 5 3 1 15 10 18 ------------------------- 3 Ajax Amsterdam 8 5 1 2 19 6 16 ------------------------- 4 Feyenoord 8 5 1 2 16 6 16 5 Vitesse Arnhem 8 4 3 1 16 8 15 6 Heerenveen 8 4 2 2 13 14 14 7 AZ Alkmaar 8 4 1 3 11 12 13 ------------------------- 8 Utrecht 8 4 1 3 13 15 13 9 ADO Den Haag 9 4 1 4 9 11 13 10 VVV-Venlo 9 3 3 3 12 13 12 11 Excelsior 9 3 2 4 10 13 11 12 Heracles Almelo 8 2 3 3 12 14 9 13 Twente Enschede 9 3 0 6 12 12 9 14 Groningen 9 2 3 4 12 15 9 15 Willem II Tilburg 9 3 0 6 10 19 9 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 9 2 1 6 9 17 7 17 Sparta Rotterdam 9 1 3 5 6 16 6 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 9 2 0 7 8 20 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 PSV Eindhoven v Heracles Almelo (1030) AZ Alkmaar v Utrecht (1230) Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)