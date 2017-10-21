FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Excelsior       1 Sparta Rotterdam  1  
Twente Enschede 3 Roda JC Kerkrade  0  
NAC Breda       0 PEC Zwolle        2  
VVV-Venlo       0 ADO Den Haag      2  
Friday, October 20
Groningen       0 Willem II Tilburg 1  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     8 7 0 1 26 8  21  
2  PEC Zwolle        9 5 3 1 15 10 18  
-------------------------
3  Ajax Amsterdam    8 5 1 2 19 6  16  
-------------------------
4  Feyenoord         8 5 1 2 16 6  16  
5  Vitesse Arnhem    8 4 3 1 16 8  15  
6  Heerenveen        8 4 2 2 13 14 14  
7  AZ Alkmaar        8 4 1 3 11 12 13  
-------------------------
8  Utrecht           8 4 1 3 13 15 13  
9  ADO Den Haag      9 4 1 4 9  11 13  
10 VVV-Venlo         9 3 3 3 12 13 12  
11 Excelsior         9 3 2 4 10 13 11  
12 Heracles Almelo   8 2 3 3 12 14 9   
13 Twente Enschede   9 3 0 6 12 12 9   
14 Groningen         9 2 3 4 12 15 9   
15 Willem II Tilburg 9 3 0 6 10 19 9   
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda         9 2 1 6 9  17 7   
17 Sparta Rotterdam  9 1 3 5 6  16 6   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  9 2 0 7 8  20 6   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, October 22   
PSV Eindhoven        v Heracles Almelo (1030)  
AZ Alkmaar           v Utrecht         (1230)  
Feyenoord            v Ajax Amsterdam  (1230)  
Heerenveen           v Vitesse Arnhem  (1445)

