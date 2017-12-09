FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; protest flares
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; protest flares
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 25, 2016 / 9:21 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9
AZ Alkmaar        5 Heracles Almelo 0  
Excelsior         1 PEC Zwolle      2  
Twente Enschede   2 ADO Den Haag    3  
Heerenveen        2 VVV-Venlo       2  
Friday, December 8
Willem II Tilburg 1 NAC Breda       1  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     14 13 0 1  41 14 39  
2  AZ Alkmaar        15 11 1 3  29 15 34  
-------------------------
3  Ajax Amsterdam    14 9  2 3  43 14 29  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        15 8  5 2  22 14 29  
5  Feyenoord         14 7  4 3  24 14 25  
6  Utrecht           14 7  3 4  24 24 24  
7  Vitesse Arnhem    14 6  4 4  26 17 22  
-------------------------
8  ADO Den Haag      15 6  2 7  18 23 20  
9  Heerenveen        15 5  4 6  22 26 19  
10 Heracles Almelo   15 5  3 7  21 31 18  
11 Excelsior         15 5  2 8  18 24 17  
12 VVV-Venlo         15 3  7 5  18 24 16  
13 Groningen         14 4  3 7  21 23 15  
14 Willem II Tilburg 15 4  3 8  22 32 15  
15 NAC Breda         15 3  4 8  16 31 13  
-------------------------
16 Sparta Rotterdam  14 2  5 7  11 23 11  
17 Roda JC Kerkrade  14 3  1 10 12 29 10  
-------------------------
18 Twente Enschede   15 3  1 11 21 31 10  
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, December 10  
Roda JC Kerkrade     v Groningen      (1130)  
Utrecht              v Feyenoord      (1330)  
Sparta Rotterdam     v Vitesse Arnhem (1330)  
Ajax Amsterdam       v PSV Eindhoven  (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.