UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 AZ Alkmaar 5 Heracles Almelo 0 Excelsior 1 PEC Zwolle 2 Twente Enschede 2 ADO Den Haag 3 Heerenveen 2 VVV-Venlo 2 Friday, December 8 Willem II Tilburg 1 NAC Breda 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 14 13 0 1 41 14 39 2 AZ Alkmaar 15 11 1 3 29 15 34 ------------------------- 3 Ajax Amsterdam 14 9 2 3 43 14 29 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 15 8 5 2 22 14 29 5 Feyenoord 14 7 4 3 24 14 25 6 Utrecht 14 7 3 4 24 24 24 7 Vitesse Arnhem 14 6 4 4 26 17 22 ------------------------- 8 ADO Den Haag 15 6 2 7 18 23 20 9 Heerenveen 15 5 4 6 22 26 19 10 Heracles Almelo 15 5 3 7 21 31 18 11 Excelsior 15 5 2 8 18 24 17 12 VVV-Venlo 15 3 7 5 18 24 16 13 Groningen 14 4 3 7 21 23 15 14 Willem II Tilburg 15 4 3 8 22 32 15 15 NAC Breda 15 3 4 8 16 31 13 ------------------------- 16 Sparta Rotterdam 14 2 5 7 11 23 11 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 14 3 1 10 12 29 10 ------------------------- 18 Twente Enschede 15 3 1 11 21 31 10 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Roda JC Kerkrade v Groningen (1130) Utrecht v Feyenoord (1330) Sparta Rotterdam v Vitesse Arnhem (1330) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1545)