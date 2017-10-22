UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 AZ Alkmaar 3 Utrecht 0 Feyenoord 1 Ajax Amsterdam 4 PSV Eindhoven 3 Heracles Almelo 0 Heerenveen 0 Vitesse Arnhem 4 Saturday, October 21 Excelsior 1 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Twente Enschede 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 NAC Breda 0 PEC Zwolle 2 VVV-Venlo 0 ADO Den Haag 2 Friday, October 20 Groningen 0 Willem II Tilburg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 9 8 0 1 29 8 24 2 Ajax Amsterdam 9 6 1 2 23 7 19 ------------------------- 3 Vitesse Arnhem 9 5 3 1 20 8 18 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 9 5 3 1 15 10 18 5 Feyenoord 9 5 1 3 17 10 16 6 AZ Alkmaar 9 5 1 3 14 12 16 7 Heerenveen 9 4 2 3 13 18 14 ------------------------- 8 ADO Den Haag 9 4 1 4 9 11 13 9 Utrecht 9 4 1 4 13 18 13 10 VVV-Venlo 9 3 3 3 12 13 12 11 Excelsior 9 3 2 4 10 13 11 12 Twente Enschede 9 3 0 6 12 12 9 13 Groningen 9 2 3 4 12 15 9 14 Heracles Almelo 9 2 3 4 12 17 9 15 Willem II Tilburg 9 3 0 6 10 19 9 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 9 2 1 6 9 17 7 17 Sparta Rotterdam 9 1 3 5 6 16 6 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 9 2 0 7 8 20 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation