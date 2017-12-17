UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 AZ Alkmaar 1 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Excelsior 2 Groningen 0 Utrecht 1 Heracles Almelo 1 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Feyenoord 7 Saturday, December 16 Twente Enschede 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1 PSV Eindhoven 3 ADO Den Haag 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 VVV-Venlo 1 Heerenveen 1 NAC Breda 0 Willem II Tilburg 2 PEC Zwolle 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 17 14 1 2 47 20 43 2 Ajax Amsterdam 17 12 2 3 51 16 38 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 17 11 2 4 31 18 35 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 17 9 6 2 26 17 33 5 Feyenoord 16 8 5 3 32 15 29 6 Utrecht 16 8 4 4 26 25 28 7 Vitesse Arnhem 16 6 6 4 29 20 24 ------------------------- 8 Heerenveen 17 6 5 6 24 27 23 9 ADO Den Haag 17 7 2 8 21 28 23 10 Heracles Almelo 17 6 4 7 25 34 22 11 Excelsior 17 6 2 9 21 27 20 12 VVV-Venlo 17 4 7 6 19 25 19 13 Groningen 17 4 5 8 26 30 17 14 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 4 9 26 37 16 15 Twente Enschede 17 4 2 11 24 33 14 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 17 3 4 10 17 34 13 17 Sparta Rotterdam 16 2 5 9 13 33 11 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 17 3 2 12 16 35 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation