UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
December 17, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17
AZ Alkmaar        1 Ajax Amsterdam  2  
Excelsior         2 Groningen       0  
Utrecht           1 Heracles Almelo 1  
Sparta Rotterdam  0 Feyenoord       7  
Saturday, December 16
Twente Enschede   1 Vitesse Arnhem  1  
PSV Eindhoven     3 ADO Den Haag    0  
Roda JC Kerkrade  0 VVV-Venlo       1  
Heerenveen        1 NAC Breda       0  
Willem II Tilburg 2 PEC Zwolle      3  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     17 14 1 2  47 20 43  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    17 12 2 3  51 16 38  
-------------------------
3  AZ Alkmaar        17 11 2 4  31 18 35  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        17 9  6 2  26 17 33  
5  Feyenoord         16 8  5 3  32 15 29  
6  Utrecht           16 8  4 4  26 25 28  
7  Vitesse Arnhem    16 6  6 4  29 20 24  
-------------------------
8  Heerenveen        17 6  5 6  24 27 23  
9  ADO Den Haag      17 7  2 8  21 28 23  
10 Heracles Almelo   17 6  4 7  25 34 22  
11 Excelsior         17 6  2 9  21 27 20  
12 VVV-Venlo         17 4  7 6  19 25 19  
13 Groningen         17 4  5 8  26 30 17  
14 Willem II Tilburg 17 4  4 9  26 37 16  
15 Twente Enschede   17 4  2 11 24 33 14  
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda         17 3  4 10 17 34 13  
17 Sparta Rotterdam  16 2  5 9  13 33 11  
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  17 3  2 12 16 35 11  
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation

