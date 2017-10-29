FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 1:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Utrecht           2 NAC Breda      2  
Heerenveen        1 AZ Alkmaar     2  
Sparta Rotterdam  2 Groningen      1  
Vitesse Arnhem    2 PSV Eindhoven  4  
Saturday, October 28
Heracles Almelo   3 VVV-Venlo      0  
PEC Zwolle        2 ADO Den Haag   0  
Roda JC Kerkrade  1 Feyenoord      1  
Willem II Tilburg 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3  
Friday, October 27
Twente Enschede   1 Excelsior      3  
   Standings         P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     10 9 0 1 33 10 27  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    10 7 1 2 26 8  22  
-------------------------
3  PEC Zwolle        10 6 3 1 17 10 21  
-------------------------
4  AZ Alkmaar        10 6 1 3 16 13 19  
5  Vitesse Arnhem    10 5 3 2 22 12 18  
6  Feyenoord         10 5 2 3 18 11 17  
7  Excelsior         10 4 2 4 13 14 14  
-------------------------
8  Utrecht           10 4 2 4 15 20 14  
9  Heerenveen        10 4 2 4 14 20 14  
10 ADO Den Haag      10 4 1 5 9  13 13  
11 Heracles Almelo   10 3 3 4 15 17 12  
12 VVV-Venlo         10 3 3 4 12 16 12  
13 Twente Enschede   10 3 0 7 13 15 9   
14 Groningen         10 2 3 5 13 17 9   
15 Sparta Rotterdam  10 2 3 5 8  17 9   
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 10 3 0 7 11 22 9   
17 NAC Breda         10 2 2 6 11 19 8   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  10 2 1 7 9  21 7   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation

