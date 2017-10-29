UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Utrecht 2 NAC Breda 2 Heerenveen 1 AZ Alkmaar 2 Sparta Rotterdam 2 Groningen 1 Vitesse Arnhem 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 Saturday, October 28 Heracles Almelo 3 VVV-Venlo 0 PEC Zwolle 2 ADO Den Haag 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Feyenoord 1 Willem II Tilburg 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Friday, October 27 Twente Enschede 1 Excelsior 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 10 9 0 1 33 10 27 2 Ajax Amsterdam 10 7 1 2 26 8 22 ------------------------- 3 PEC Zwolle 10 6 3 1 17 10 21 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 10 6 1 3 16 13 19 5 Vitesse Arnhem 10 5 3 2 22 12 18 6 Feyenoord 10 5 2 3 18 11 17 7 Excelsior 10 4 2 4 13 14 14 ------------------------- 8 Utrecht 10 4 2 4 15 20 14 9 Heerenveen 10 4 2 4 14 20 14 10 ADO Den Haag 10 4 1 5 9 13 13 11 Heracles Almelo 10 3 3 4 15 17 12 12 VVV-Venlo 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 13 Twente Enschede 10 3 0 7 13 15 9 14 Groningen 10 2 3 5 13 17 9 15 Sparta Rotterdam 10 2 3 5 8 17 9 ------------------------- 16 Willem II Tilburg 10 3 0 7 11 22 9 17 NAC Breda 10 2 2 6 11 19 8 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 10 2 1 7 9 21 7 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation