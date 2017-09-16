UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Excelsior 1 Heerenveen 2 NAC Breda 2 Groningen 1 PEC Zwolle 2 Heracles Almelo 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Willem II Tilburg 3 Friday, September 15 Sparta Rotterdam 0 AZ Alkmaar 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 4 4 0 0 12 3 12 2 AZ Alkmaar 5 4 0 1 10 5 12 ------------------------- 3 Heerenveen 5 3 2 0 10 6 11 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 5 3 1 1 9 7 10 5 Vitesse Arnhem 4 3 0 1 11 4 9 6 Ajax Amsterdam 4 3 0 1 9 3 9 7 Utrecht 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 ------------------------- 8 PSV Eindhoven 4 3 0 1 9 5 9 9 VVV-Venlo 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 10 Groningen 5 1 2 2 8 10 5 10 Heracles Almelo 5 1 2 2 8 10 5 12 Sparta Rotterdam 5 1 2 2 4 8 5 13 Excelsior 5 1 1 3 5 9 4 14 NAC Breda 5 1 1 3 7 13 4 15 ADO Den Haag 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 ------------------------- 16 Willem II Tilburg 5 1 0 4 5 12 3 17 Twente Enschede 4 0 0 4 2 7 0 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 5 0 0 5 4 14 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 ADO Den Haag v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) Twente Enschede v Utrecht (1230) PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1445) Vitesse Arnhem v VVV-Venlo (1445)