#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 6:24 PM / in a month

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Excelsior        1 Heerenveen        2  
NAC Breda        2 Groningen         1  
PEC Zwolle       2 Heracles Almelo   1  
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Willem II Tilburg 3  
Friday, September 15
Sparta Rotterdam 0 AZ Alkmaar        2  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Feyenoord         4 4 0 0 12 3  12  
2  AZ Alkmaar        5 4 0 1 10 5  12  
-------------------------
3  Heerenveen        5 3 2 0 10 6  11  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        5 3 1 1 9  7  10  
5  Vitesse Arnhem    4 3 0 1 11 4  9   
6  Ajax Amsterdam    4 3 0 1 9  3  9   
7  Utrecht           4 3 0 1 8  2  9   
-------------------------
8  PSV Eindhoven     4 3 0 1 9  5  9   
9  VVV-Venlo         4 2 1 1 6  4  7   
10 Groningen         5 1 2 2 8  10 5   
10 Heracles Almelo   5 1 2 2 8  10 5   
12 Sparta Rotterdam  5 1 2 2 4  8  5   
13 Excelsior         5 1 1 3 5  9  4   
14 NAC Breda         5 1 1 3 7  13 4   
15 ADO Den Haag      4 1 0 3 3  8  3   
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 5 1 0 4 5  12 3   
17 Twente Enschede   4 0 0 4 2  7  0   
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  5 0 0 5 4  14 0   
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, September 17 
ADO Den Haag         v Ajax Amsterdam (1230)  
Twente Enschede      v Utrecht        (1230)  
PSV Eindhoven        v Feyenoord      (1445)  
Vitesse Arnhem       v VVV-Venlo      (1445)

