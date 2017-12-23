UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 23 AZ Alkmaar 3 Heerenveen 1 Excelsior 0 Twente Enschede 0 NAC Breda 3 Utrecht 1 PSV Eindhoven 2 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Friday, December 22 ADO Den Haag 4 PEC Zwolle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 18 15 1 2 49 21 46 2 Ajax Amsterdam 17 12 2 3 51 16 38 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 18 12 2 4 34 19 38 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 18 9 6 3 26 21 33 5 Feyenoord 16 8 5 3 32 15 29 6 Utrecht 17 8 4 5 27 28 28 7 ADO Den Haag 18 8 2 8 25 28 26 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 17 6 6 5 30 22 24 9 Heerenveen 18 6 5 7 25 30 23 10 Heracles Almelo 17 6 4 7 25 34 22 11 Excelsior 18 6 3 9 21 27 21 12 VVV-Venlo 17 4 7 6 19 25 19 13 Groningen 17 4 5 8 26 30 17 14 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 4 9 26 37 16 15 NAC Breda 18 4 4 10 20 35 16 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 18 4 3 11 24 33 15 17 Sparta Rotterdam 16 2 5 9 13 33 11 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 17 3 2 12 16 35 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 24 Groningen v Sparta Rotterdam (1130) Ajax Amsterdam v Willem II Tilburg (1330) VVV-Venlo v Heracles Almelo (1330) Feyenoord v Roda JC Kerkrade (1545)