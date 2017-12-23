FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
#World Football
December 23, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 23
AZ Alkmaar    3 Heerenveen      1  
Excelsior     0 Twente Enschede 0  
NAC Breda     3 Utrecht         1  
PSV Eindhoven 2 Vitesse Arnhem  1  
Friday, December 22
ADO Den Haag  4 PEC Zwolle      0  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     18 15 1 2  49 21 46  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    17 12 2 3  51 16 38  
-------------------------
3  AZ Alkmaar        18 12 2 4  34 19 38  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        18 9  6 3  26 21 33  
5  Feyenoord         16 8  5 3  32 15 29  
6  Utrecht           17 8  4 5  27 28 28  
7  ADO Den Haag      18 8  2 8  25 28 26  
-------------------------
8  Vitesse Arnhem    17 6  6 5  30 22 24  
9  Heerenveen        18 6  5 7  25 30 23  
10 Heracles Almelo   17 6  4 7  25 34 22  
11 Excelsior         18 6  3 9  21 27 21  
12 VVV-Venlo         17 4  7 6  19 25 19  
13 Groningen         17 4  5 8  26 30 17  
14 Willem II Tilburg 17 4  4 9  26 37 16  
15 NAC Breda         18 4  4 10 20 35 16  
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede   18 4  3 11 24 33 15  
17 Sparta Rotterdam  16 2  5 9  13 33 11  
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  17 3  2 12 16 35 11  
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, December 24  
Groningen            v Sparta Rotterdam  (1130)  
Ajax Amsterdam       v Willem II Tilburg (1330)  
VVV-Venlo            v Heracles Almelo   (1330)  
Feyenoord            v Roda JC Kerkrade  (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
