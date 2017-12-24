FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 24, 2017 / 1:19 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 24
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Willem II Tilburg 1  
Groningen      4 Sparta Rotterdam  0  
Feyenoord      5 Roda JC Kerkrade  1  
VVV-Venlo      3 Heracles Almelo   1  
Saturday, December 23
AZ Alkmaar     3 Heerenveen        1  
Excelsior      0 Twente Enschede   0  
NAC Breda      3 Utrecht           1  
PSV Eindhoven  2 Vitesse Arnhem    1  
Friday, December 22
ADO Den Haag   4 PEC Zwolle        0  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  PSV Eindhoven     18 15 1 2  49 21 46  
2  Ajax Amsterdam    18 13 2 3  54 17 41  
-------------------------
3  AZ Alkmaar        18 12 2 4  34 19 38  
-------------------------
4  PEC Zwolle        18 9  6 3  26 21 33  
5  Feyenoord         17 9  5 3  37 16 32  
6  Utrecht           17 8  4 5  27 28 28  
7  ADO Den Haag      18 8  2 8  25 28 26  
-------------------------
8  Vitesse Arnhem    17 6  6 5  30 22 24  
9  Heerenveen        18 6  5 7  25 30 23  
10 VVV-Venlo         18 5  7 6  22 26 22  
11 Heracles Almelo   18 6  4 8  26 37 22  
12 Excelsior         18 6  3 9  21 27 21  
13 Groningen         18 5  5 8  30 30 20  
14 Willem II Tilburg 18 4  4 10 27 40 16  
15 NAC Breda         18 4  4 10 20 35 16  
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede   18 4  3 11 24 33 15  
17 Sparta Rotterdam  17 2  5 10 13 37 11  
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade  18 3  2 13 17 40 11  
1-2:   Champions League preliminary round 
3:     Europa League preliminary round    
4-7:   Europa League play-off             
16-17: Relegation play-off                
18:    Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.