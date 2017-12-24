UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship results and standings

Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 24 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Willem II Tilburg 1 Groningen 4 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Feyenoord 5 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 VVV-Venlo 3 Heracles Almelo 1 Saturday, December 23 AZ Alkmaar 3 Heerenveen 1 Excelsior 0 Twente Enschede 0 NAC Breda 3 Utrecht 1 PSV Eindhoven 2 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Friday, December 22 ADO Den Haag 4 PEC Zwolle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 18 15 1 2 49 21 46 2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 2 3 54 17 41 ------------------------- 3 AZ Alkmaar 18 12 2 4 34 19 38 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 18 9 6 3 26 21 33 5 Feyenoord 17 9 5 3 37 16 32 6 Utrecht 17 8 4 5 27 28 28 7 ADO Den Haag 18 8 2 8 25 28 26 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 17 6 6 5 30 22 24 9 Heerenveen 18 6 5 7 25 30 23 10 VVV-Venlo 18 5 7 6 22 26 22 11 Heracles Almelo 18 6 4 8 26 37 22 12 Excelsior 18 6 3 9 21 27 21 13 Groningen 18 5 5 8 30 30 20 14 Willem II Tilburg 18 4 4 10 27 40 16 15 NAC Breda 18 4 4 10 20 35 16 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 18 4 3 11 24 33 15 17 Sparta Rotterdam 17 2 5 10 13 37 11 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 18 3 2 13 17 40 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation