January 17, 2018

Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Wednesday

                  P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         18  15  1   2  49  21   46
  2  Ajax        18  13  2   3  54  17   41
 ..........................................
  3  AZ          18  12  2   4  34  19   38
 ..........................................
  4  Zwolle      18   9  6   3  26  21   33
  5  Feyenoord   17   9  5   3  37  16   32
  6  Utrecht     17   8  4   5  27  28   28
  7  Vitesse     18   7  6   5  31  22   27
 ..........................................
  8  ADO         18   8  2   8  25  28   26
  9  Heerenveen  18   6  5   7  25  30   23
 10  VVV         18   5  7   6  22  26   22
 11  Heracles    18   6  4   8  26  37   22
 12  Excelsior   18   6  3   9  21  27   21
 13  Groningen   18   5  5   8  30  30   20
 14  Willem II   18   4  4  10  27  40   16
 15  NAC         18   4  4  10  20  35   16
 ..........................................
 16  Twente      18   4  3  11  24  33   15
 17  Roda        18   3  2  13  17  40   11
 ..........................................
 18  Sparta      18   2  5  11  13  38   11

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
