Eredivisie Standings

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 18 15 1 2 49 21 46 2 Ajax 18 13 2 3 54 17 41 .......................................... 3 AZ 19 12 3 4 35 20 39 .......................................... 4 Zwolle 18 9 6 3 26 21 33 5 Feyenoord 17 9 5 3 37 16 32 6 Utrecht 18 8 5 5 28 29 29 7 Vitesse 18 7 6 5 31 22 27 .......................................... 8 ADO 18 8 2 8 25 28 26 9 Heerenveen 18 6 5 7 25 30 23 10 VVV 18 5 7 6 22 26 22 11 Heracles 18 6 4 8 26 37 22 12 Excelsior 18 6 3 9 21 27 21 13 Groningen 18 5 5 8 30 30 20 14 Willem II 18 4 4 10 27 40 16 15 NAC 18 4 4 10 20 35 16 .......................................... 16 Twente 18 4 3 11 24 33 15 17 Roda 18 3 2 13 17 40 11 .......................................... 18 Sparta 18 2 5 11 13 38 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation