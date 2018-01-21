FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018

Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday

                  P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         18  15  1   2  49  21   46
  2  Ajax        18  13  2   3  54  17   41
 ..........................................
  3  AZ          19  12  3   4  35  20   39
 ..........................................
  4  Zwolle      19  10  6   3  27  21   36
  5  Feyenoord   17   9  5   3  37  16   32
  6  Utrecht     18   8  5   5  28  29   29
  7  Vitesse     19   7  7   5  32  23   28
 ..........................................
  8  ADO         19   8  3   8  26  29   27
  9  Heerenveen  19   6  6   7  26  31   24
 10  Excelsior   19   7  3   9  24  29   24
 11  VVV         19   5  8   6  23  27   23
 12  Heracles    18   6  4   8  26  37   22
 13  Groningen   18   5  5   8  30  30   20
 14  Willem II   18   4  4  10  27  40   16
 15  Twente      19   4  4  11  25  34   16
 ..........................................
 16  NAC         19   4  4  11  20  36   16
 17  Roda        19   3  3  13  18  41   12
 ..........................................
 18  Sparta      19   2  5  12  15  41   11

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
