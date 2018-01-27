Eredivisie Standings

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 20 17 1 2 53 22 52 2 Ajax 19 14 2 3 56 17 44 .......................................... 3 AZ 19 12 3 4 35 20 39 .......................................... 4 Zwolle 20 10 6 4 28 23 36 5 Feyenoord 19 9 6 4 38 19 33 6 Vitesse 20 8 7 5 34 24 31 7 Utrecht 19 8 6 5 29 30 30 .......................................... 8 ADO 19 8 3 8 26 29 27 9 Heerenveen 20 7 6 7 28 32 27 10 VVV 20 6 8 6 24 27 26 11 Excelsior 19 7 3 9 24 29 24 12 Heracles 20 6 5 9 30 42 23 13 Groningen 20 5 7 8 34 34 22 14 Willem II 19 4 5 10 28 41 17 15 Twente 20 4 4 12 25 36 16 .......................................... 16 NAC 20 4 4 12 20 37 16 17 Roda 19 3 3 13 18 41 12 .......................................... 18 Sparta 20 2 5 13 16 43 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation