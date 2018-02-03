Eredivisie Standings

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 21 18 1 2 57 22 55 2 Ajax 20 14 3 3 56 17 45 .......................................... 3 AZ 20 13 3 4 37 20 42 .......................................... 4 Feyenoord 20 10 6 4 41 20 36 5 Zwolle 21 10 6 5 28 27 36 6 Vitesse 21 9 7 5 36 24 34 7 Utrecht 20 8 7 5 29 30 31 .......................................... 8 Heerenveen 21 8 6 7 29 32 30 9 ADO 21 8 4 9 28 33 28 10 VVV 20 6 8 6 24 27 26 11 Excelsior 20 7 3 10 25 31 24 12 Heracles 21 6 6 9 31 43 24 13 Groningen 21 5 7 9 34 36 22 14 Willem II 20 4 5 11 28 43 17 15 NAC 20 4 4 12 20 37 16 .......................................... 16 Twente 21 4 4 13 25 37 16 17 Roda 20 4 3 13 20 42 15 .......................................... 18 Sparta 20 2 5 13 16 43 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation