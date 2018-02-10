Eredivisie Standings

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 23 20 1 2 60 23 61 2 Ajax 22 16 3 3 63 20 51 .......................................... 3 AZ 23 14 5 4 43 22 47 .......................................... 4 Feyenoord 22 11 6 5 44 21 39 5 Zwolle 23 11 6 6 32 31 39 6 Utrecht 23 10 8 5 34 33 38 7 Vitesse 22 9 7 6 36 25 34 .......................................... 8 ADO 22 9 4 9 29 33 31 9 Heerenveen 23 8 7 8 32 36 31 10 VVV 23 7 9 7 25 30 30 11 Heracles 23 7 6 10 33 49 27 12 Excelsior 22 7 4 11 27 34 25 13 Groningen 22 5 7 10 34 39 22 14 Willem II 23 5 5 13 31 45 20 15 NAC 22 5 4 13 27 41 19 .......................................... 16 Roda 23 4 5 14 25 49 17 17 Twente 22 4 4 14 25 41 16 .......................................... 18 Sparta 23 3 5 15 18 46 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation