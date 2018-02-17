Eredivisie Standings

Feb 17 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 23 20 1 2 60 23 61 2 Ajax 23 17 3 3 65 21 54 ........................................... 3 AZ 23 14 5 4 43 22 47 ........................................... 4 Feyenoord 23 11 6 6 45 24 39 5 Zwolle 23 11 6 6 32 31 39 6 Utrecht 23 10 8 5 34 33 38 7 Vitesse 24 10 7 7 40 28 37 ........................................... 8 ADO 23 9 5 9 29 33 32 9 Heerenveen 23 8 7 8 32 36 31 10 VVV 24 7 10 7 26 31 31 11 Excelsior 24 8 5 11 29 35 29 12 Heracles 23 7 6 10 33 49 27 13 Groningen 24 5 9 10 35 40 24 14 Willem II 23 5 5 13 31 45 20 15 NAC 23 5 5 13 27 41 20 ........................................... 16 Roda 23 4 5 14 25 49 17 17 Twente 23 4 4 15 26 43 16 ........................................... 18 Sparta 23 3 5 15 18 46 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation