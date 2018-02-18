FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018 / 12:30 AM / 2 days ago

Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday

                  P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         24  20   2   2  62  25   62
  2  Ajax        23  17   3   3  65  21   54
 ...........................................
  3  AZ          24  15   5   4  46  23   50
 ...........................................
  4  Feyenoord   23  11   6   6  45  24   39
  5  Zwolle      23  11   6   6  32  31   39
  6  Utrecht     23  10   8   5  34  33   38
  7  Vitesse     24  10   7   7  40  28   37
 ...........................................
  8  ADO         24  10   5   9  31  34   35
  9  Heerenveen  24   8   8   8  34  38   32
 10  VVV         24   7  10   7  26  31   31
 11  Excelsior   24   8   5  11  29  35   29
 12  Heracles    23   7   6  10  33  49   27
 13  Groningen   24   5   9  10  35  40   24
 14  Willem II   24   5   5  14  32  47   20
 15  NAC         24   5   5  14  28  44   20
 ...........................................
 16  Roda        23   4   5  14  25  49   17
 17  Twente      23   4   4  15  26  43   16
 ...........................................
 18  Sparta      23   3   5  15  18  46   14

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
