Eredivisie Standings

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 24 20 2 2 62 25 62 2 Ajax 23 17 3 3 65 21 54 ........................................... 3 AZ 24 15 5 4 46 23 50 ........................................... 4 Feyenoord 23 11 6 6 45 24 39 5 Zwolle 23 11 6 6 32 31 39 6 Utrecht 23 10 8 5 34 33 38 7 Vitesse 24 10 7 7 40 28 37 ........................................... 8 ADO 24 10 5 9 31 34 35 9 Heerenveen 24 8 8 8 34 38 32 10 VVV 24 7 10 7 26 31 31 11 Excelsior 24 8 5 11 29 35 29 12 Heracles 23 7 6 10 33 49 27 13 Groningen 24 5 9 10 35 40 24 14 Willem II 24 5 5 14 32 47 20 15 NAC 24 5 5 14 28 44 20 ........................................... 16 Roda 23 4 5 14 25 49 17 17 Twente 23 4 4 15 26 43 16 ........................................... 18 Sparta 23 3 5 15 18 46 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation