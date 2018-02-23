Eredivisie Standings

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 24 20 2 2 62 25 62 2 Ajax 24 18 3 3 66 21 57 ........................................... 3 AZ 24 15 5 4 46 23 50 ........................................... 4 Feyenoord 24 12 6 6 46 24 42 5 Utrecht 24 11 8 5 38 34 41 6 Zwolle 24 11 6 7 32 32 39 7 Vitesse 24 10 7 7 40 28 37 ........................................... 8 ADO 24 10 5 9 31 34 35 9 Heerenveen 24 8 8 8 34 38 32 10 VVV 24 7 10 7 26 31 31 11 Excelsior 24 8 5 11 29 35 29 12 Heracles 24 7 6 11 33 50 27 13 Groningen 25 5 10 10 36 41 25 14 NAC 25 5 6 14 29 45 21 15 Willem II 24 5 5 14 32 47 20 ........................................... 16 Twente 24 4 5 15 27 44 17 17 Roda 24 4 5 15 26 53 17 ........................................... 18 Sparta 24 3 6 15 19 47 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation