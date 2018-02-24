Eredivisie Standings

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 24 20 2 2 62 25 62 2 Ajax 24 18 3 3 66 21 57 ........................................... 3 AZ 25 16 5 4 48 24 53 ........................................... 4 Feyenoord 24 12 6 6 46 24 42 5 Utrecht 24 11 8 5 38 34 41 6 Zwolle 25 11 6 8 33 34 39 7 Vitesse 25 10 8 7 42 30 38 ........................................... 8 ADO 24 10 5 9 31 34 35 9 Heerenveen 25 8 8 9 34 39 32 10 Excelsior 25 9 5 11 30 35 32 11 VVV 25 7 11 7 28 33 32 12 Heracles 25 8 6 11 35 51 30 13 Groningen 25 5 10 10 36 41 25 14 NAC 25 5 6 14 29 45 21 15 Willem II 24 5 5 14 32 47 20 ........................................... 16 Twente 24 4 5 15 27 44 17 17 Roda 24 4 5 15 26 53 17 ........................................... 18 Sparta 25 3 6 16 20 49 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation