Eredivisie Standings

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 27 22 2 3 68 31 68 2 Ajax 26 18 4 4 68 24 58 ........................................... 3 AZ 26 17 5 4 50 25 56 ........................................... 4 Utrecht 26 12 8 6 41 38 44 5 Feyenoord 26 12 6 8 48 29 42 6 Vitesse 26 11 8 7 45 32 41 7 Zwolle 26 11 7 8 34 35 40 ........................................... 8 ADO 27 10 6 11 32 38 36 9 Heracles 27 10 6 11 40 52 36 10 Heerenveen 26 9 8 9 36 39 35 11 Excelsior 27 10 5 12 34 39 35 12 VVV 27 7 12 8 31 37 33 13 NAC 27 7 6 14 33 46 27 14 Groningen 26 5 11 10 37 42 26 15 Willem II 27 7 5 15 38 49 26 ........................................... 16 Sparta 27 5 6 16 24 50 21 17 Twente 27 4 6 17 30 50 18 ........................................... 18 Roda 27 4 5 18 26 59 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation