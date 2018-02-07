UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 22 19 1 2 58 22 58 2 Ajax 22 16 3 3 63 20 51 .......................................... 3 AZ 22 14 4 4 43 22 46 .......................................... 4 Zwolle 22 11 6 5 31 29 39 5 Feyenoord 21 10 6 5 41 21 36 6 Utrecht 22 9 8 5 32 32 35 7 Vitesse 21 9 7 5 36 24 34 .......................................... 8 Heerenveen 22 8 6 8 31 35 30 9 VVV 22 7 8 7 25 30 29 10 ADO 21 8 4 9 28 33 28 11 Excelsior 22 7 4 11 27 34 25 12 Heracles 22 6 6 10 32 49 24 13 Groningen 21 5 7 9 34 36 22 14 Willem II 22 5 5 12 31 44 20 15 NAC 22 5 4 13 27 41 19 .......................................... 16 Twente 22 4 4 14 25 41 16 17 Roda 22 4 4 14 24 48 16 .......................................... 18 Sparta 22 3 5 14 17 44 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation