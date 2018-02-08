FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#World Football
February 8, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb  8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Thursday

                  P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         22  19  1   2  58  22   58
  2  Ajax        22  16  3   3  63  20   51
 ..........................................
  3  AZ          22  14  4   4  43  22   46
 ..........................................
  4  Feyenoord   22  11  6   5  44  21   39
  5  Zwolle      22  11  6   5  31  29   39
  6  Utrecht     22   9  8   5  32  32   35
  7  Vitesse     22   9  7   6  36  25   34
 ..........................................
  8  ADO         22   9  4   9  29  33   31
  9  Heerenveen  22   8  6   8  31  35   30
 10  VVV         22   7  8   7  25  30   29
 11  Excelsior   22   7  4  11  27  34   25
 12  Heracles    22   6  6  10  32  49   24
 13  Groningen   22   5  7  10  34  39   22
 14  Willem II   22   5  5  12  31  44   20
 15  NAC         22   5  4  13  27  41   19
 ..........................................
 16  Twente      22   4  4  14  25  41   16
 17  Roda        22   4  4  14  24  48   16
 ..........................................
 18  Sparta      22   3  5  14  17  44   14

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.