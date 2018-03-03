UPDATE 2-Eredivisie Standings

Mar 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 26 22 2 2 68 26 68 2 Ajax 25 18 4 3 66 21 58 ........................................... 3 AZ 26 17 5 4 50 25 56 ........................................... 4 Utrecht 26 12 8 6 41 38 44 5 Feyenoord 26 12 6 8 48 29 42 6 Zwolle 25 11 6 8 33 34 39 7 Vitesse 25 10 8 7 42 30 38 ........................................... 8 ADO 25 10 6 9 31 34 36 9 Heerenveen 26 9 8 9 36 39 35 10 Heracles 26 9 6 11 38 51 33 11 VVV 25 7 11 7 28 33 32 12 Excelsior 26 9 5 12 31 37 32 13 Groningen 25 5 10 10 36 41 25 14 NAC 26 6 6 14 31 46 24 15 Willem II 26 6 5 15 33 49 23 ........................................... 16 Twente 25 4 5 16 28 47 17 17 Roda 26 4 5 17 26 57 17 ........................................... 18 Sparta 25 3 6 16 20 49 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation