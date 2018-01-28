FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 1:31 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday

                  P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         20  17  1   2  53  22   52
  2  Ajax        20  14  3   3  56  17   45
 ..........................................
  3  AZ          20  13  3   4  37  20   42
 ..........................................
  4  Feyenoord   20  10  6   4  41  20   36
  5  Zwolle      20  10  6   4  28  23   36
  6  Vitesse     20   8  7   5  34  24   31
  7  Utrecht     20   8  7   5  29  30   31
 ..........................................
  8  Heerenveen  20   7  6   7  28  32   27
  9  ADO         20   8  3   9  27  32   27
 10  VVV         20   6  8   6  24  27   26
 11  Excelsior   20   7  3  10  25  31   24
 12  Heracles    20   6  5   9  30  42   23
 13  Groningen   20   5  7   8  34  34   22
 14  Willem II   20   4  5  11  28  43   17
 15  Twente      20   4  4  12  25  36   16
 ..........................................
 16  NAC         20   4  4  12  20  37   16
 17  Roda        20   4  3  13  20  42   15
 ..........................................
 18  Sparta      20   2  5  13  16  43   11

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
