UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Jan 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 20 17 1 2 53 22 52 2 Ajax 20 14 3 3 56 17 45 .......................................... 3 AZ 20 13 3 4 37 20 42 .......................................... 4 Feyenoord 20 10 6 4 41 20 36 5 Zwolle 20 10 6 4 28 23 36 6 Vitesse 20 8 7 5 34 24 31 7 Utrecht 20 8 7 5 29 30 31 .......................................... 8 Heerenveen 20 7 6 7 28 32 27 9 ADO 20 8 3 9 27 32 27 10 VVV 20 6 8 6 24 27 26 11 Excelsior 20 7 3 10 25 31 24 12 Heracles 20 6 5 9 30 42 23 13 Groningen 20 5 7 8 34 34 22 14 Willem II 20 4 5 11 28 43 17 15 Twente 20 4 4 12 25 36 16 .......................................... 16 NAC 20 4 4 12 20 37 16 17 Roda 20 4 3 13 20 42 15 .......................................... 18 Sparta 20 2 5 13 16 43 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation