UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 21 18 1 2 57 22 55 2 Ajax 21 15 3 3 59 18 48 .......................................... 3 AZ 21 13 4 4 39 22 43 .......................................... 4 Feyenoord 21 10 6 5 41 21 36 5 Zwolle 21 10 6 5 28 27 36 6 Vitesse 21 9 7 5 36 24 34 7 Utrecht 21 8 8 5 31 32 32 .......................................... 8 Heerenveen 21 8 6 7 29 32 30 9 VVV 21 7 8 6 25 27 29 10 ADO 21 8 4 9 28 33 28 11 Excelsior 21 7 4 10 27 33 25 12 Heracles 21 6 6 9 31 43 24 13 Groningen 21 5 7 9 34 36 22 14 Willem II 21 4 5 12 28 44 17 15 Twente 21 4 4 13 25 37 16 .......................................... 16 NAC 21 4 4 13 21 40 16 17 Roda 21 4 4 13 22 44 16 .......................................... 18 Sparta 21 3 5 13 17 43 14 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation