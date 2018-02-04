FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 1:28 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb  4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday

                  P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         21  18  1   2  57  22   55
  2  Ajax        21  15  3   3  59  18   48
 ..........................................
  3  AZ          21  13  4   4  39  22   43
 ..........................................
  4  Feyenoord   21  10  6   5  41  21   36
  5  Zwolle      21  10  6   5  28  27   36
  6  Vitesse     21   9  7   5  36  24   34
  7  Utrecht     21   8  8   5  31  32   32
 ..........................................
  8  Heerenveen  21   8  6   7  29  32   30
  9  VVV         21   7  8   6  25  27   29
 10  ADO         21   8  4   9  28  33   28
 11  Excelsior   21   7  4  10  27  33   25
 12  Heracles    21   6  6   9  31  43   24
 13  Groningen   21   5  7   9  34  36   22
 14  Willem II   21   4  5  12  28  44   17
 15  Twente      21   4  4  13  25  37   16
 ..........................................
 16  NAC         21   4  4  13  21  40   16
 17  Roda        21   4  4  13  22  44   16
 ..........................................
 18  Sparta      21   3  5  13  17  43   14

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
