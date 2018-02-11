FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2018

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday

                  P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         23  20  1   2  60  23   61
  2  Ajax        23  17  3   3  65  21   54
 ..........................................
  3  AZ          23  14  5   4  43  22   47
 ..........................................
  4  Feyenoord   23  11  6   6  45  24   39
  5  Zwolle      23  11  6   6  32  31   39
  6  Utrecht     23  10  8   5  34  33   38
  7  Vitesse     23  10  7   6  39  26   37
 ..........................................
  8  ADO         23   9  5   9  29  33   32
  9  Heerenveen  23   8  7   8  32  36   31
 10  VVV         23   7  9   7  25  30   30
 11  Heracles    23   7  6  10  33  49   27
 12  Excelsior   23   7  5  11  27  34   26
 13  Groningen   23   5  8  10  34  39   23
 14  Willem II   23   5  5  13  31  45   20
 15  NAC         23   5  5  13  27  41   20
 ..........................................
 16  Roda        23   4  5  14  25  49   17
 17  Twente      23   4  4  15  26  43   16
 ..........................................
 18  Sparta      23   3  5  15  18  46   14

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
