February 25, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday

                  P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         25  21   2   2  65  26   65
  2  Ajax        25  18   4   3  66  21   58
 ...........................................
  3  AZ          25  16   5   4  48  24   53
 ...........................................
  4  Utrecht     25  12   8   5  41  35   44
  5  Feyenoord   25  12   6   7  47  27   42
  6  Zwolle      25  11   6   8  33  34   39
  7  Vitesse     25  10   8   7  42  30   38
 ...........................................
  8  ADO         25  10   6   9  31  34   36
  9  Heerenveen  25   8   8   9  34  39   32
 10  Excelsior   25   9   5  11  30  35   32
 11  VVV         25   7  11   7  28  33   32
 12  Heracles    25   8   6  11  35  51   30
 13  Groningen   25   5  10  10  36  41   25
 14  Willem II   25   6   5  14  33  47   23
 15  NAC         25   5   6  14  29  45   21
 ...........................................
 16  Twente      25   4   5  16  28  47   17
 17  Roda        25   4   5  16  26  54   17
 ...........................................
 18  Sparta      25   3   6  16  20  49   15

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
