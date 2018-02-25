UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 25 21 2 2 65 26 65 2 Ajax 25 18 4 3 66 21 58 ........................................... 3 AZ 25 16 5 4 48 24 53 ........................................... 4 Utrecht 25 12 8 5 41 35 44 5 Feyenoord 25 12 6 7 47 27 42 6 Zwolle 25 11 6 8 33 34 39 7 Vitesse 25 10 8 7 42 30 38 ........................................... 8 ADO 25 10 6 9 31 34 36 9 Heerenveen 25 8 8 9 34 39 32 10 Excelsior 25 9 5 11 30 35 32 11 VVV 25 7 11 7 28 33 32 12 Heracles 25 8 6 11 35 51 30 13 Groningen 25 5 10 10 36 41 25 14 Willem II 25 6 5 14 33 47 23 15 NAC 25 5 6 14 29 45 21 ........................................... 16 Twente 25 4 5 16 28 47 17 17 Roda 25 4 5 16 26 54 17 ........................................... 18 Sparta 25 3 6 16 20 49 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation