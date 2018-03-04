FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Italy
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World Football
March 4, 2018 / 1:25 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday

                  P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         26  22   2   2  68  26   68
  2  Ajax        26  18   4   4  68  24   58
 ...........................................
  3  AZ          26  17   5   4  50  25   56
 ...........................................
  4  Utrecht     26  12   8   6  41  38   44
  5  Feyenoord   26  12   6   8  48  29   42
  6  Vitesse     26  11   8   7  45  32   41
  7  Zwolle      26  11   7   8  34  35   40
 ...........................................
  8  ADO         26  10   6  10  32  36   36
  9  Heerenveen  26   9   8   9  36  39   35
 10  VVV         26   7  12   7  29  34   33
 11  Heracles    26   9   6  11  38  51   33
 12  Excelsior   26   9   5  12  31  37   32
 13  Groningen   26   5  11  10  37  42   26
 14  NAC         26   6   6  14  31  46   24
 15  Willem II   26   6   5  15  33  49   23
 ...........................................
 16  Twente      26   4   6  16  29  48   18
 17  Sparta      26   4   6  16  22  50   18
 ...........................................
 18  Roda        26   4   5  17  26  57   17

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.