UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 26 22 2 2 68 26 68 2 Ajax 26 18 4 4 68 24 58 ........................................... 3 AZ 26 17 5 4 50 25 56 ........................................... 4 Utrecht 26 12 8 6 41 38 44 5 Feyenoord 26 12 6 8 48 29 42 6 Vitesse 26 11 8 7 45 32 41 7 Zwolle 26 11 7 8 34 35 40 ........................................... 8 ADO 26 10 6 10 32 36 36 9 Heerenveen 26 9 8 9 36 39 35 10 VVV 26 7 12 7 29 34 33 11 Heracles 26 9 6 11 38 51 33 12 Excelsior 26 9 5 12 31 37 32 13 Groningen 26 5 11 10 37 42 26 14 NAC 26 6 6 14 31 46 24 15 Willem II 26 6 5 15 33 49 23 ........................................... 16 Twente 26 4 6 16 29 48 18 17 Sparta 26 4 6 16 22 50 18 ........................................... 18 Roda 26 4 5 17 26 57 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation