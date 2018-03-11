FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday

                  P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  PSV         27  22   2   3  68  31   68
  2  Ajax        27  19   4   4  72  25   61
 ...........................................
  3  AZ          27  17   5   5  51  27   56
 ...........................................
  4  Utrecht     27  13   8   6  46  39   47
  5  Feyenoord   27  13   6   8  50  30   45
  6  Vitesse     27  11   8   8  46  37   41
  7  Zwolle      27  11   7   9  34  37   40
 ...........................................
  8  ADO         27  10   6  11  32  38   36
  9  Heracles    27  10   6  11  40  52   36
 10  Excelsior   27  10   5  12  34  39   35
 11  Heerenveen  27   9   8  10  37  43   35
 12  VVV         27   7  12   8  31  37   33
 13  Groningen   27   6  11  10  39  42   29
 14  NAC         27   7   6  14  33  46   27
 15  Willem II   27   7   5  15  38  49   26
 ...........................................
 16  Sparta      27   5   6  16  24  50   21
 17  Twente      27   4   6  17  30  50   18
 ...........................................
 18  Roda        27   4   5  18  26  59   17

 1-2:    Champions League preliminary round
 3:      Europa League preliminary round
 4-7:    Europa League play-off
 16-17:  Relegation play-off
 18:     Relegation
