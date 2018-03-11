UPDATE 3-Eredivisie Standings

Mar 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 27 22 2 3 68 31 68 2 Ajax 27 19 4 4 72 25 61 ........................................... 3 AZ 27 17 5 5 51 27 56 ........................................... 4 Utrecht 27 13 8 6 46 39 47 5 Feyenoord 27 13 6 8 50 30 45 6 Vitesse 27 11 8 8 46 37 41 7 Zwolle 27 11 7 9 34 37 40 ........................................... 8 ADO 27 10 6 11 32 38 36 9 Heracles 27 10 6 11 40 52 36 10 Excelsior 27 10 5 12 34 39 35 11 Heerenveen 27 9 8 10 37 43 35 12 VVV 27 7 12 8 31 37 33 13 Groningen 27 6 11 10 39 42 29 14 NAC 27 7 6 14 33 46 27 15 Willem II 27 7 5 15 38 49 26 ........................................... 16 Sparta 27 5 6 16 24 50 21 17 Twente 27 4 6 17 30 50 18 ........................................... 18 Roda 27 4 5 18 26 59 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation