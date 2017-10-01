UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Robert Muehren 78 Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Tsiy William Ndenge 29, Dani Schahin 35 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 9,834 - - - Heerenveen 0 Ajax Amsterdam 4 David Neres 38,41, Lasse Schoene 75pen, Maximilian Woeber 83 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,600 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 1 Mason Mount 76 Utrecht 1 Cyriel Dessers 69 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,432 - - - AZ Alkmaar 0 Feyenoord 4 Steven Berghuis 11,41, Sam Larsson 17, Tonny Vilhena 57 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 14,000 - - - Saturday, September 30 Excelsior 0 VVV-Venlo 2 Clint Leemans 32, Ralf Seuntjens 70 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 3,704 - - - PSV Eindhoven 4 Hirving Lozano 49,58, Gaston Pereiro 55, Marco van Ginkel 70pen Willem II Tilburg 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,565 - - - PEC Zwolle 3 Stef Nijland 19, Ryan Thomas 60, Youness Mokhtar 90+3 Groningen 2 Ritsu Doan 15, Tom van Weert 54 Red Card: Tom van Weert 87 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,160 - - - NAC Breda 0 ADO Den Haag 1 Tom Beugelsdijk 80 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,523 - - - Friday, September 29 Twente Enschede 2 Fredrik Jensen 2, Danny Holla 76 Heracles Almelo 1 Paul Gladon 52 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,100 - - -