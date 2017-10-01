FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
Sparta Rotterdam  1 Robert Muehren 78                                               
Roda JC Kerkrade  2 Tsiy William Ndenge 29, Dani Schahin 35                         
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 9,834
- - -
Heerenveen        0                                                                 
Ajax Amsterdam    4 David Neres 38,41, Lasse Schoene 75pen, Maximilian Woeber 83    
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,600
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem    1 Mason Mount 76                                                  
Utrecht           1 Cyriel Dessers 69                                               
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,432
- - -
AZ Alkmaar        0                                                                 
Feyenoord         4 Steven Berghuis 11,41, Sam Larsson 17, Tonny Vilhena 57         
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Saturday, September 30
Excelsior         0                                                                 
VVV-Venlo         2 Clint Leemans 32, Ralf Seuntjens 70                             
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 3,704
- - -
PSV Eindhoven     4 Hirving Lozano 49,58, Gaston Pereiro 55, Marco van Ginkel 70pen 
Willem II Tilburg 0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,565
- - -
PEC Zwolle        3 Stef Nijland 19, Ryan Thomas 60, Youness Mokhtar 90+3           
Groningen         2 Ritsu Doan 15, Tom van Weert 54                                 
Red Card: Tom van Weert 87
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,160
- - -
NAC Breda         0                                                                 
ADO Den Haag      1 Tom Beugelsdijk 80                                              
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,523
- - -
Friday, September 29
Twente Enschede   2 Fredrik Jensen 2, Danny Holla 76                                
Heracles Almelo   1 Paul Gladon 52                                                  
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,100
- - -

