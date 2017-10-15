UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 ADO Den Haag 1 Sheraldo Becker 32 Red Card: Edouard Duplan 26 Excelsior 2 Jinty Caenepeel 7, Hicham Faik 81 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,805 - - - Willem II Tilburg 3 Fran Sol 45+1,90+1, Ismail Azzaoui 60 Twente Enschede 1 Oussama Assaidi 40pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,019 - - - VVV-Venlo 2 Clint Leemans 40pen, Torino Hunte 48 Red Card: Jerold Promes 61 PSV Eindhoven 5 Juergen Locadia 23, Gaston Pereiro 58,85, Daniel Schwaab 67, Mauro Junior 72 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 8,000 - - - Groningen 1 Mimoun Mahi 53pen AZ Alkmaar 1 Alireza Jahanbakhsh 45+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,680 - - - Heracles Almelo 1 Kristoffer Peterson 73 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Bryan Linssen 87 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,164 - - - Saturday, October 14 Utrecht 3 Yassin Ayoub 26, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 41,63 Heerenveen 1 Stijn Schaars 23 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 17,771 - - - Feyenoord 0 PEC Zwolle 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,500 - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Adil Auassar 90+1 NAC Breda 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,230 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 4 Ryan Sanusi 39og, Sherel Floranus 64og, David Neres 73, Amin Younes 76 Missed penalty: Kasper Dolberg 90+2 Sparta Rotterdam 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,567 - - -