FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 12:23 PM / in 6 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
ADO Den Haag      1 Sheraldo Becker 32                                                           
Red Card: Edouard Duplan 26
Excelsior         2 Jinty Caenepeel 7, Hicham Faik 81                                            
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,805
- - -
Willem II Tilburg 3 Fran Sol 45+1,90+1, Ismail Azzaoui 60                                        
Twente Enschede   1 Oussama Assaidi 40pen                                                        
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,019
- - -
VVV-Venlo         2 Clint Leemans 40pen, Torino Hunte 48                                         
Red Card: Jerold Promes 61
PSV Eindhoven     5 Juergen Locadia 23, Gaston Pereiro 58,85, Daniel Schwaab 67, Mauro Junior 72 
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 8,000
- - -
Groningen         1 Mimoun Mahi 53pen                                                            
AZ Alkmaar        1 Alireza Jahanbakhsh 45+1                                                     
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,680
- - -
Heracles Almelo   1 Kristoffer Peterson 73                                                       
Vitesse Arnhem    1 Bryan Linssen 87                                                             
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,164
- - -
Saturday, October 14
Utrecht           3 Yassin Ayoub 26, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 41,63                              
Heerenveen        1 Stijn Schaars 23                                                             
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 17,771
- - -
Feyenoord         0                                                                              
PEC Zwolle        0                                                                              
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 47,500
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade  1 Adil Auassar 90+1                                                            
NAC Breda         0                                                                              
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,230
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam    4 Ryan Sanusi 39og, Sherel Floranus 64og, David Neres 73, Amin Younes 76       
Missed penalty: Kasper Dolberg 90+2
Sparta Rotterdam  0                                                                              
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,567
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.