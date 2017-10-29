UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Heerenveen 1 Michel Vlap 21 AZ Alkmaar 2 Guus Til 73,90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,136 - - - Utrecht 2 Willem Janssen 19, Nick Venema 78 NAC Breda 2 Mounir El Allouchi 22, Giovanni Korte 48 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,123 - - - Sparta Rotterdam 2 Robert Muehren 22, Loris Brogno 43pen Red Card: Mark Veenhoven 90+4 Groningen 1 Ludovit Reis 36 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 10,010 - - - Vitesse Arnhem 2 Juergen Locadia 45og, Mason Mount 63 PSV Eindhoven 4 Hirving Lozano 18,59, Juergen Locadia 49,56 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,232 - - - Saturday, October 28 Willem II Tilburg 1 Etien Velikonja 55pen Ajax Amsterdam 3 Lasse Schoene 70, Siem de Jong 79, David Neres 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,907 - - - PEC Zwolle 2 Piotr Parzyszek 7, Younes Namli 11 ADO Den Haag 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 13,030 - - - Heracles Almelo 3 Brandley Kuwas 35, Kristoffer Peterson 40,69 VVV-Venlo 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,364 - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Dani Schahin 17 Feyenoord 1 Steven Berghuis 11 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,491 - - - Friday, October 27 Twente Enschede 1 Tom Boere 2 Excelsior 3 Hicham Faik 41, Milan Massop 74, Khalid Karami 80 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,200 - - -