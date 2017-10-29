FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
Spacey apologises over "inappropriate behaviour"
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
#World Football
October 29, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Dutch championship summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Heerenveen        1 Michel Vlap 21                                      
AZ Alkmaar        2 Guus Til 73,90                                      
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,136
- - -
Utrecht           2 Willem Janssen 19, Nick Venema 78                   
NAC Breda         2 Mounir El Allouchi 22, Giovanni Korte 48            
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,123
- - -
Sparta Rotterdam  2 Robert Muehren 22, Loris Brogno 43pen               
Red Card: Mark Veenhoven 90+4
Groningen         1 Ludovit Reis 36                                     
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 10,010
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem    2 Juergen Locadia 45og, Mason Mount 63                
PSV Eindhoven     4 Hirving Lozano 18,59, Juergen Locadia 49,56         
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,232
- - -
Saturday, October 28
Willem II Tilburg 1 Etien Velikonja 55pen                               
Ajax Amsterdam    3 Lasse Schoene 70, Siem de Jong 79, David Neres 90+1 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,907
- - -
PEC Zwolle        2 Piotr Parzyszek 7, Younes Namli 11                  
ADO Den Haag      0                                                     
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 13,030
- - -
Heracles Almelo   3 Brandley Kuwas 35, Kristoffer Peterson 40,69        
VVV-Venlo         0                                                     
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,364
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade  1 Dani Schahin 17                                     
Feyenoord         1 Steven Berghuis 11                                  
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,491
- - -
Friday, October 27
Twente Enschede   1 Tom Boere 2                                         
Excelsior         3 Hicham Faik 41, Milan Massop 74, Khalid Karami 80   
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,200
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
