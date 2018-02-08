FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018

Eredivisie Top Scorers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  8 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Eredivisie on Thursday

 1  H. Lozano (PSV Eindhoven)       13
 2  S. Berghuis (Feyenoord)         12
 3  A. Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar)     10
    M. van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven)
    W. Weghorst (AZ Alkmaar)
 4  K. Huntelaar (Ajax)              9
    B. Johnsen (Den Haag)
    J. Locadia (PSV Eindhoven)
    T. Matavž (Vitesse)
    David Neres (Ajax)
    B. Ogbeche (Willem)
    Fran Sol (Willem)
    D. van de Beek (Ajax)
 5  T. Ambrose (Breda)               8
    L. de Jong (PSV Eindhoven)
    Z. Labyad (FC Utrecht)
    C. Leemans (Venlo)
    R. Niemeijer (Heracles Almelo)
    M. Saymak (Zwolle)
    L. Schöne (Ajax)
