Eredivisie Top Scorers

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Eredivisie on Thursday 1 H. Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) 13 2 S. Berghuis (Feyenoord) 12 3 A. Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar) 10 M. van Ginkel (PSV Eindhoven) W. Weghorst (AZ Alkmaar) 4 K. Huntelaar (Ajax) 9 B. Johnsen (Den Haag) J. Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) T. Matavž (Vitesse) David Neres (Ajax) B. Ogbeche (Willem) Fran Sol (Willem) D. van de Beek (Ajax) 5 T. Ambrose (Breda) 8 L. de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) Z. Labyad (FC Utrecht) C. Leemans (Venlo) R. Niemeijer (Heracles Almelo) M. Saymak (Zwolle) L. Schöne (Ajax)