SOCCER-Neymar signs 5-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, RMC Sport reports

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Neymar signed a 5-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer club, a journalist for French radio station RMC said on Twitter.

"Neymar is Parisian! He signed a 5-year contract with PSG's leaders in Barcelona!," Mohamed Bouhafsi, RMC's editor in charge of soccer coverage, said on Twitter.

Neymar's last club FC Barcelona said on Thursday that the player's representatives had paid the 222 million euros ($263 million) release clause in his contract. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)