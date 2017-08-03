FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SOCCER-Neymar signs 5-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, RMC Sport reports
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 3, 2017 / 5:44 PM / 2 months ago

SOCCER-Neymar signs 5-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, RMC Sport reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Neymar signed a 5-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer club, a journalist for French radio station RMC said on Twitter.

“Neymar is Parisian! He signed a 5-year contract with PSG’s leaders in Barcelona!,” Mohamed Bouhafsi, RMC’s editor in charge of soccer coverage, said on Twitter.

Neymar’s last club FC Barcelona said on Thursday that the player’s representatives had paid the 222 million euros ($263 million) release clause in his contract. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.