FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World Football
March 3, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Neymar operation went perfectly says Brazil confederation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Paris St Germain forward Neymar has had a successful operation on his injured foot and ankle, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement on Saturday.

The world’s most expensive footballer was operated on in Belo Horizonte by the Brazil national team doctor to repair the fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle he suffered in last weekend’s French Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille.

“The post-op rehabilitation will begin immediately with the presence of a PSG physiotherapist,” the CBF said in words that mirrored those used by the French club in their own statement.

“He will be reevaluated in around six weeks in order to specify a possible date when he can return to training.” (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.