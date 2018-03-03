Soccer-Neymar operation went perfectly says Brazil confederation

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Paris St Germain forward Neymar has had a successful operation on his injured foot and ankle, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement on Saturday.

The world’s most expensive footballer was operated on in Belo Horizonte by the Brazil national team doctor to repair the fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle he suffered in last weekend’s French Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille.

“The post-op rehabilitation will begin immediately with the presence of a PSG physiotherapist,” the CBF said in words that mirrored those used by the French club in their own statement.

“He will be reevaluated in around six weeks in order to specify a possible date when he can return to training.” (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)