Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, August 7 Stromsgodset IF 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 Sunday, August 6 Aalesund 3 Brann Bergen 3 Odd Grenland 2 Sogndal 1 Sarpsborg 08 2 FK Haugesund 1 Stabaek 1 Sandefjord Fotball 3 Tromso 1 Molde 2 Viking Stavanger 2 Lillestrom 2 Saturday, August 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 Kristiansund BK 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 11 5 2 37 14 38 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 18 9 6 3 29 17 33 3 Molde 18 9 4 5 30 20 31 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 18 7 7 4 33 17 28 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 17 7 4 6 21 19 25 6 Odd Grenland 17 7 4 6 14 19 25 7 Stabaek 18 7 4 7 27 33 25 8 Sandefjord Fotball 18 7 3 8 24 29 24 9 Aalesund 18 6 5 7 24 24 23 10 Lillestrom 18 6 5 7 27 28 23 11 Valerenga Oslo 17 6 5 6 22 23 23 12 Stromsgodset IF 18 5 7 6 22 25 22 13 Sogndal 18 5 5 8 21 28 20 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 18 4 6 8 23 32 18 ------------------------- 15 Viking Stavanger 18 3 5 10 19 30 14 16 Tromso 17 3 5 9 17 32 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation